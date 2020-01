The Supreme Court has adjourned for the second time ruling on Bauchi and Kano governorship petitions filed before it.

The Supreme Court has now fixed January 20 to decide between governor Ganduje of the APC and Abba Kabir of the opposition PDP.

While that of Bauchi remains sketchy.

