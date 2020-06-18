Super Eagles Winger Chukwueze Wins Man-Of-The-Match In Villarreal Win Over Mallorca

Super Eagles winger Samuel Chukwueze wins Man-of-the-Match in Villarreal 1-0 win over Real Mallorca in the La Liga encounter at Estadio de la Ceramica.

The 21-year-old Nigeria international who featured for 90 minutes in the game provided the assist for Carlos Bacca’s goal in the 15th minute.

Chukwueze raced down the wing, getting away from a defender with a cheeky chip and crossed the ball to the second post where the Colombian striker made no mistake, guiding the ball into an open net.

Villarreal picked up their second win in a row as well as two clean sheets, giving them the right to dream of European football.

Chukwueze has now scored three goals and recorded four assists in 28 league appearances for Villarreal this season.

The Yellow Submarine now move up to seventh on 44 points just three points from fourth which is a Champions League spot.

Villarreal’s next match is against Granada at the Nuevo Los Cármenes stadium on Friday.

source:- fcnaija

