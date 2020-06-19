Categories
Super Eagles Star, Wilfred Ndidi Celebrates His Wife On Her Birthday With Lovely Photos

Super Eagles and Leicester City midfielder, is celebrating his wife, Dinma, who is a year older today, June 19, 2020. 

Taking to Instagram to share these lovely photos of he and his wife, the 23-year-old football star wrote: ‘Happy birthday my crown, as you turn a year older today. I pray that the Lord will make of you a great nation, HE will bless you and make you great and you shall be a blessing. HE will bless them that bless you and in you shall the families of the earth be blessed… LOVE YOU MY GUY.’

More photos below.

