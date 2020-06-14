Super Eagles Star Makes Massive Blunder As La Liga Return

Chidozie Awaziem did not enjoy the best of start during Leganes 1-2 defeat against Real Valladolid in the La Liga this evening.

The Super Eagles defender was selected alongside Kenneth Omeruo at center-back but it wasn’t the best start as his back header missed his goalkeeper and allowed Enes Unal open scoring for the visitors.

There were no more goals in the first half but it went from bad to worse for the home side as the visitors extended the lead through Ruben Alcaraz with a superb half volley from inside the penalty box to make it 2-0.

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

Leganes won a penalty after a clumsy challenge from Mohammed Salisu on Ibrahim Amadou and Oscar Rodriguez stepped up to score from 12yards. The home side searched for the equalized but Valladolid held firm for a vital 2-1 win.

The win takes Valladolid to 14th on the log with 32points while Leganes sit 19th with 23 points with 10 matches left before the end of the 2019/2020 La Liga season.

SOURCE:- fcnaija

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

