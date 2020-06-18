Super Eagles Left-Back German Club Relegated From Bundesliga After One Season In The Top Flight

Super Eagles left-back Jamilu Collins German’s club SC Paderborn 07 have been relegated from Bundesliga after 1-0 defeat to Union Berlin at Alte Foersterei.

The hosts’ domination was rewarded in the 27th minute when Ben Zolinski headed a Christopher Trimmel free-kick into his own goal.

Union Berlin went close to doubling the tally on 73 minutes, only for Robert Andrich’s attempt to hit the post, leaving Paderborn with an outside chance to turn it around.

Yet Paderborn, who needed to win to keep their hopes of staying in the top flight alive, never threatened a comeback.

Paderborn one season in the German top-flight comes to an end two rounds of matches till the end of the season, eight points adrift of the relegation playoff spot occupied by Fortuna Dusseldorf.

Super Eagles defender Collins has played 28 games and scored a goal has been linked with a move away from the club.

