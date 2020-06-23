Super Eagles Hopeful Named Among Top Young Stars In Bundesliga

Super Eagles hopeful Joshua OrobosaZirkzee has been named among the top 15 young players in the German Bundesliga, according to footballtransfers.com.

The 19-year-old striker has scored four goals in 12 appearances for Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich this season.

Zirkzee was named as the 13th best young player in the Bundesliga by football website footballtransfers.com

“Doesn’t get a lot of playing time in Bavaria given that Robert Lewandowski is in the squad. Still scored four goals in eight matches in the Bundesliga,” remarked the website.

“A tall and dangerous striker. Possesses a pretty good technique considering his height. He is also very fast.”

Zirkzee who was born to Nigerian parents in the Netherlands has featured for the Dutch at the U-17 levels has attracted interest from the Nigeria Football Federation and Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr after finding his way into Bavarian first-team this term.

