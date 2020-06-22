Super Eagles-Eligible On Target As PAOK Saloniki Beat OFI Crete

Super Eagles-eligible Chuba Akpom on target as PAOK Saloniki beat 3-1 win over OFI Crete in the Greek Super League encounter.
The 24-year-old Nigerian striker was handed his 11th start of the season for the Greek champions and he capped a very good performance for PAOK with a stoppage-time penalty.
PAOK fell behind after Juan Angel Neira gave the visitors a 1-0 lead against the run of play, however, the hosts hit after substitute Christos Tzolis equalized just three minutes after coming on to make it 1-1.
Akpom put his side ahead from the spot in stoppage time, but PAOK isn’t through yet as Omar El Kaddouri made it 3-1 in the added time.
You won't see these cams anywhere! Only here, and it works! Nigerians are welcome too! Check it out!
source:- fcnaija