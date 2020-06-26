Super Eagles Defender Makes Wigan Move Permanent

Super Eagles defender Leon Balogun has makes his Wigan Athletic move permanent from Brighton & Hove Albion.

The 31-year-old Nigeria international joined the Latics on an initial six-month loan deal from the Premier League strugglers back in the January transfer window, following to lack of game time and long-term injury also did not help his cause with the Seagulls.

Balogun made just eight league appearances last season and featured in just one game (EFL Cup victory at Bristol Rovers) in the first half of the current campaign which cost him his place in the Super Eagles.

The former Mainz center-back has impressed at the DW Stadium since his loan move in January, helping the Wigan to achieve four clean sheets in six Sky Bet Championship matches and move away from the relegation zone.

Balogun is expected to return to action for Wigan against Blackburn Rovers on Saturday after missing their last league game against Huddersfield Town due to injury.

source:- fcnaija

