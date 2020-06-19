SunnySky – “Obari Momo” ft. Sis P

A fast rising gospel talented singer SunnySky releases a brand new single titled “OBARI MOMO“ featuring Sis P. A gospel song that will increase your faith and believe in Christ.
SunnySky Obele, is a Nigerian United Kingdom base gospel Artist, from Eleme Portharcourt. He believes in the gospel of Christ and has always been in that line that’s why he is releasing this new single.
“OBARI MOMO” meaning only GOD thinks and does everything in his own way, all you need to do is to believe, Be strong and wipe away your tears for God is here to heal your pain.
