Sugar Rush suspension: I’m positive, says producer

By Dupe Ayinla-Olasunkanmi

Jade Osiberu, producer of Nollywood movie, Sugar Rush, is optimistic that her movie which was stopped from the cinemas by the National Film and Video Censor Board (NFVCB), will be returned to the big screens.

It will be recalled that few days after the movie hit the cinemas on Christmas Day, the NFVCB suspended it.

But, posting updates on the issue, Osiberu is confident the matter will be resolved soon for it to continue screening at the cinemas.

“If you followed my instastories over the past few months, you might have some insight into just how hard I worked on this film,” she wrote.

“I’m not alone. A cast and crew of over 100 people worked tirelessly for months to lovingly make this film that thousands of you have embraced, as imperfect as it is. I’m truly grateful for that.

“Despite being in cinemas at the same time as Hollywood films made with budgets that make ours look like chicken change (Star Wars – over 2000 times our budget, Jumanji – almost 500times our budget), we were the number 1 film in Nigeria for the 2 weeks SR was in the cinemas. According to our distributor, our numbers were tracking just behind the highest grossing Nollywood film of all time before we were taken out of the cinemas, albeit temporarily.

“We’re staying positive and optimistic, but honestly, this is a big blow both mentally and financially. I’m grateful that everyone involved behind the scenes is trying to rectify this and I’m hopeful that we will be allowed back not too long from now, but like every young person in Nigeria trying to survive and thrive in a system as difficult as ours, this has been heartbreaking for me.”

Acting is my first passion- Temi Otedola

Share on: WhatsApp

Got gist? Call us on 08066255832 Share



Tweet



WhatsApp

Email





Like Loading...