Struggling Premier League Side Emerges Richest English Club, Ranked 3rd In The World

Man United have continued their dominance over topflight English clubs as they emerged the richest Premier League club.

It will the 27th consecutive time the Old Trafford outfit will be named the wealthiest side in England after they made a revenue of £627.1million last season.

Only Barcelona and Real Madrid have made more money than the Red Devils, but the American owned club made almost more than £100m than Manchester City and Liverpool.

The Etihad outfit are second in England and sixth in the world with an income of £538.2m while Liverpool are third and seventh in the globe with £533m revenue.

Barcelona are the world’s top earners with £741m ahead of their biggest rivals Real Madrid who raked in £667.5m.

Bundesliga powerhouse Bayern Munich are fourth while Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain are in fifth position.

Last season’s Champions League finalists Tottenham rose to eight with a £459.3m revenue and Chelsea are ninth with £452.2m income.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus complete the top 10 earners after winning their eighth straight Serie A title last season.

According to financial experts Deloitte, Manchester United dominance as the richest club in England could be coming to an end soon.

The accounting gurus are predicting reduced revenues of between £560-580m for United this season, part of which was their failure of making money from the money-spinning Champions League tournaments for two consecutive seasons.

Deloitte’s Dan Jones claims the Red Devils may finally be overtaken by Manchester City or Liverpool.

Here are the top ten richest clubs in the world 1. Barcelona 2. Real Madrid 3. Manchester United 4. Bayern Munich 5. Paris Saint-Germain 6. Manchester City 7. Liverpool 8. Tottenham 9. Chelsea 10. Juventus

