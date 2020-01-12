Street style for the new season!

By Kehinde Oluleye

The best of street style from around the country. Discover what’s hot in! ankara kimono jacket, transparent heel shoes, crazy wedge booties, ankara maxi, little black dress, chiffon, sunglasses, animal prints and more are incredibly what fashionistas are wearing right now-new season!

One stylish black blazer – There is one of the reasons timeless fashion pieces retain their popularity, they go with most things in your wardrobe and transcend the trends. A great tailored and well-fitted jacket to show off feminine curves, and which can be paired with everything from work trousers to jeans.

Turtleneck sweater – Neckline trends come and go like weather, but a turtleneck sweater has earned its place as a classic come rain or sunshine!

Beads or pearls – Feminine pearls and beads are the perfect trend-proof accessory to compliment your look. Wear gray pearls with black for a sexy tonal look; or choose layers of creamy white pearls worn with a simple black sheath dress for a perfect cocktail dress look.

Large handbag – The bigger the bag, the better, and they all work under everything from cardigans to jackets or gown.

Pumps, crazy wedge soles and stilettos shoes – They are a great choice when it comes to looking kinky; black pairs with almost everything.

Ankara Kimono jacket – A little leg and a lot of pattern is a one way ticket to very cool appearance.

Cute white or black dress with lace details.

