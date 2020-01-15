Stop the bloodshed, officers’ widows beg Nigerians

By Okodili Ndidi, Abuja

Widows of soldiers killed in the insurgency war in the North East have appealed to Nigerians to put an end to the bloodletting across the country and embrace peace.

The widows, who spoke in Abuja during the laying of wreath to mark this year’s Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration, said that they were forced into premature widowhood by the insurgency in the Northeast that cost the lives of their husbands.

According to the President of the Military Widows Association, Mrs. Vera Aluko, the best way to compensate the memory of their late husbands was to end the insurgency and restore peace across the country.

In her words: “I am not speaking to the government alone, I am speaking to the entire Nigerians to allow peace to reign, there are some conflicts that can be avoided and this has caused the pains of becoming widows.

“We are much and we are taking the pain we never bargained for, our husbands are gone and they never bargained for it.

“Now we have widow colonies all over the place now, those things that are capable of bringing war should be refrained from, we don’t wish more widows to join us”.

She however commended the leadership of the Military, especially the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai for alleviating the plight of the deceased officers’ widows through various interventions, “they have not abandoned us, and they have become our light in the darkness”.

The Acting Director Defence Information, Brigadier Onyema Nwachukwu, said that the Nigerian Armed Forces holds the memories of the fallen heroes dear and will continue to evolve measures to cushion the plight of their family members.

According to him, “this ceremony has a lot of impact on the lives of the widows of the fallen heroes, the veterans and those in service. It is a period to remember the sacrifices that the fallen heroes, the veterans and those in the service have made and are making in the ongoing operations dotted around the country and their families and relations are in the mind of the Armed Forces of Nigeria”.

