Categories
News

Stop Sending Me Love Proposals Or I Will Tell Your Wives – Princess Shyngle Tells Married Men

Popular Gambian actress, Princess Shyngle, has warned married men sending her love proposals to quit or she will expose them.

In a post she made on Instagram, the screen diva claimed that several married men have been disturbing her with love proposals and she is tired of that.

.

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

Sharing the post, she wrote:

Buy Android phones online at Jumia. Discover the latest collection of smartphones with Android OS at the best prices in Nigeria. Cash on delivery!

“If you’re a married man and you mistakenly slide into my dm asking me out or even complimenting me I’m going to screenshot it and send it to your wife. I’m not joking, I’m about to dm a few wives with a screenshot of their husband on my dm 🙄🙄🤪 . CEO @snatchedbyprincess”

Leave a Reply

Discover Express products online at Jumia Nigeria. Explore a great selection of genuine Express at the best price in Nigeria ✓ Price in Naira ✓ 

Products with Jumia Express logo are items stocked and warehouse by Jumia, it ensures fast shipment and quick delivery. CLICK HERE TO SHOP!