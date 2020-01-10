“Stay Away From My Sister-in-Law”-Davido Issues Warning To Ubi Franklin For Flirting With Chioma’s Sister

Davido has taken a swipe at Ubi Franklin for sharing a picture of his sister-in-law, Jennifer on her birthday.

Ubi took to his Instagram page to share a beautiful picture of Chioma’s sister, Jennifer Rowland wishing her a happy birthday and also begged her to make him a new dress this year, However, Davido upon seeing the post commented telling Ubi to back off from the beautiful lady. Davido who happens to know his history with women cautioned him to stop flirting with her as he knows his plans towards her might possibly end in tears.

View this post on Instagram Okay Davido doesn’t want ubi Franklin around chioma’s sister ?? A post shared by CODEDBLOG (@codedblog) on Jan 10, 2020 at 4:36am PST

