State v Amotekun

‘Amotekun is not a rival police outfit. It is a child of circumstance brought about by the pressing security needs of the time. It is unfair to throw the books at the initiating states for such a laudable venture’

AS Amotekun, the Southwest security outfit, a parallel police organisation? It is not and the states behind the outfit never tagged it as such. Amotekun is to assist the police in its areas of operation, especially those mangroves which kidnappers use as their dens.

Amotekun operatives do not have the power to intervene in domestic disputes and related matters, which are in the purview of the Nigeria Police. This and other issues should have been sorted out with the police, the interior and justice ministries before Amotekun was launched in Ibadan, Oyo State, last Thursday so that its mandate would be properly defined to avoid any conflict, especially with the police. Now that the Federal Government has declared Amotekun illegal, what next for the security outfit?

Undoubtedly, there is need for Amotekun and related outfits to help the police, which appear overwhelmed by the prevailing security challenges.

The Federal Government should not perceive Amotekun as a rival police outfit. It is not; it is a child of circumstance brought about by the pressing security needs of the time.

It is unfair to throw the books at the initiating states for such a laudable venture. What should be paramount to all in this matter is the security of lives and properties in the Southwest.

Share on: WhatsApp

Got gist? Call us on 08066255832 Share



Tweet



WhatsApp

Email





Like Loading...