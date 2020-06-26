Starah – “Terminator” (Prod by. Mowizzy)

Next Rated Nigerian and South Africa based versatile, Afrobeats/Afropop pop singer, song writer, hip-hop, model and RnB singing sensation – Henry O. Aluta, popularly known as Starah from Isoko in Delta State Nigeria. Starah returns with this infectious Mowizzy produced new catchy record titled “Terminator”, mixed and mastered by Mowizzy, after the success of his previously released buzzing single titled “Party”.

The music dream has being from birth, but timing was God’s plan. When it comes to Afro sound as a newbie Starah is promising, as he tries to merge Afro hip-hop and R&B soul in creating a new sound something different from the mainstream.

Terminator has no derogatory meaning to it, basically a feeling when you find someone you like and want a future with #Readyforaction.

I stand for the fact that life should be fun, and I’m doing just that through my songs. Terminator is yet another vibe which promises to rock speakers and airwaves nationwide and is available on digital platforms for streaming and download. Listen, stream, download and share your thoughts below.



Get connected with Starah on social media platforms @Starahofficial

