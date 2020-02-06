Standard Bank, Netcare promote tech startups

Collins Nweze

STANDARD Bank and Netcare have partnered to promote African tech startups. Five new startups were accepted into the Venture Scale programme, an initiative of Founders Factory Africa (FFA), backed by Standard Bank and Netcare as corporate investors.

All five startups have developed product offerings targeted at the FinTech or HealthTech sectors; and are set for an aggressive growth strategy – aided by the technical and operational expertise offered at FFA.

The Venture Scale programme at FFA affords African startups the opportunity of rapid scale, made possible through a financial cash investment in tailored support services – across product development, UX/UI, data science, engineering, business development and growth marketing.

Co-Founder & CEO Founders Factory Africa, Roo Rogers says: “The five businesses joining the Venture Scale programme represent some of the best of African entrepreneurship and innovation. From point-of-care DNA testing to agricultural logistics, the Founders Factory Africa portfolio has the potential to truly drive economic growth and transform the continent. We’re incredibly excited to be part of the growth of these businesses and to deliver their true scale potential.”

In addition to the hands-on support provided, participating startups will also have access to exclusive partnerships with FFA’s pan-African corporate investors, Standard Bank and Netcare, which unlocks many of the scaling challenges that businesses face. This includes distribution channels, customer acquisition, pilots, data, IP and expertise, essentially offering the startups a very huge advantage in the competitive marketplace.

