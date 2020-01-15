Stakeholders to sanitise roads

Adeyinka Aderibigbe

MAJOR stakeholders and other operators rose from a roundtable on Tuesday with the determination to do more to sanitise operations at the port and its access roads.

The meeting, held at the Rockview Hotel, Apapa, was called by the Nigerian Shippers Council and the Presidential Task Team (PTT) on the restoration of law and order on the Apapa port access roads, headed by Comrade Kayode Opeifa.

Briefing the stakeholders, among who were the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) and the Nigerian Shippers Council, (who are the major stakeholders); terminal operators, shippers, tanker and truck owners, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), freight forwarders and other maritime related services, Opeifa said the task team had recorded a huge success since it began operation at Apapa on May 22, 2019.

He said that although there might still be occasional instances of traffic snarl, the narratives around Apapa had changed from a total lock down, to occasional traffic challenges, which were usually traceable to incidences such as accidents and breakdowns.

He said an average of 30 trucks broke down weekly, with the Task Team paying heavily to tow them off the road.

