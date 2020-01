Prophet TB Joshua exposes the spirit of lesbianism in church. A lady who claims to make another lady sleep with other ladies was exposed by the prophet.

The shameful evil spirit – which afflicted this young lady with bedwetting and caused her to have affection for her fellow females – is EXPOSED following a life-changing encounter with Jesus Christ!

“One thing is clear – demons know they must submit to the superior authority in the name of Jesus Christ!” – TB Joshua.

