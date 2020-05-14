Speed Darlington Blasts Prophet Odumeje, Accuses Him Of Using Juju

US-based Nigerian artiste, Speed Darlington, has accused Anambra pastor and media sensation Prophet Odumeje of using ‘voodoo’ to perform miracles.

Recall that Odumeje in recent times came under serious threat from the people of Arondiziogu who have already performed rituals awaiting his death.

Speed Darlington while tackling the self-acclaimed prophet, warned Nigerians to stop going to Odumeje’s church to look for miracle, stating that God lives everywhere except at Odumeje’s church.

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

Speaking further, Speed Darlington noted that a real pastor wouldn’t humiliate his members and carry out different stunts on them.

“Odumeje would soon run out of tactics to keep people talking about him”, Speedy said.