Speed Darlington Attacks Prophet Odumeje “Indaboski”, Says He Uses Voodoo To Perform Fake Miracles

Controversial US-based Nigerian rapper, Speed Darlington, has called out Nigerian pastor and internet sensation Prophet Odumeje for performing fake miracles.

Speedy is back on social media and he’s out for blood. The rapper claimed that Tacha and her fans caused his Instagram accounts to be suspended because he made some statements about her. The singer even went as far as vowing to give anyone N390k to anyone who can hack her social media accounts as she is the main course of his misfortune. The intent sensation also had a few things to say about Nigerian Pastor, Prophet Odumeje popularly known as “Indaboski” who became a sensation overnight for his hilarious stunts and mannerisms.

In a video that has gone viral, Speedy accused Prophet Odumeje of not being a real man of God and further labeled him an attention seeking man who uses voodoo to perform miracles. He also warned Nigerians to stop going to his church to look for miracles, stating that God lives everywhere except at Indaboski’s church.

