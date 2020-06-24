Categories
Music

Sparks – “Risk It All” ft. Twisted

Spark Risk It All Twisted

Fast Rising Nigerian singer and songwriter based in finland, Samuel oluwagbemiga dada professionally known as Sparks featured Twisted an Ukraine based Nigerian artist’ to dish out this new tune called ‘Risk It All’. The new sound is actually hot and making waves right now. Sit down, relax while you feel the groove below


Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

DOWNLOAD MP3

You won't see these cams anywhere! Only here, and it works! Nigerians are welcome too! Check it out!

Instagram handle: Sparks @uptawn_ . Twisted @ twisted_sol

 

The post Sparks – “Risk It All” ft. Twisted appeared first on tooXclusive.

Trending Now!  5 Nigerian Artists That Used Controversies To Sell Music

Leave a Reply

Naija singles are welcome! Find love here! Beautiful! Absolutely beautiful! Looking for love? Join in!

Ever taken a porn survey? Here's what it looks like!