Southern Kaduna: El-rufai Hates Christians, Only ‘Biafra’ Can Save Them – Nnamdi Kanu

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, has alleged that the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai hates Christians in the state.

Kanu alleged that El-Rufai’s hatred was responsible for the dichotomy between Christians and Muslims, especially in Southern Kaduna.

In his live broadcast yesterday, the IPOB leader stated that contrary to what Christians in Southern Kaduna were told, only “Biafrans” can save them from the hatred of El-Rufai.

According to Kanu: “The mistake the Southern Kadunas are making is that they think Biafrans hate them, but only Biafrans can save them.

“No amount of peaceful resolution of intervention can save them because their Governor hates them and has confirmed that the state is divided between Muslims and Christian.

“The dichotomy that exists in Kaduna State between Muslims and Christians has never existed in any part of the country, El Rufai said his state is divided between Muslims and Christians and if it wax IPOB that said it, they will say we are stoking crisis.”

