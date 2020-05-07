South African Parliament Zoom Meeting Hacked With Porn Images, Racial Abuse

CAPE TOWN – A virtual meeting of the National Assembly’s programming committee has had to be postponed after it was hacked and graphic pornographic images were shown.

Insults were also hurled at National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise who was due to chair the meeting.

Shocked MPs were greeted with the offensive images as they joined the Zoom meeting shortly before it was due to start at 9 am on Thursday.

Apart from the pornographic images that were flashed across the screen, disembodied voices also hurled racial insults at Modise and urged her to bare her breasts.

MPs described the incident as “sick” and “disturbing”.

Modise adjourned the meeting after instructing that technicians sort out the problem but was determined that the meeting should take place.

