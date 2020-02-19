South African Man Stabs Kids After Accusing Wife Of Cheating And Infecting Him With HIV

Man stabs his four children to death in South Africa after accusing their mother of cheating and infecting him with HIV

The police in Mecklenburg outside Burgersfort have launched a manhunt for a 52 year old suspect Senyatse Lucas Phasha, who allegedly killed his four children at ga-Pasha village, Polokwane.

The bodies of the children were found at two different locations in the area.

The suspect allegedly informed a neighbor on Tuesday morning, 18 February 2020, about the murders and and also indicated to him the places where the bodies were.

The police were then informed and on arrival, the lifeless bodies of three children aged 09, 07 and 05 were found in the nearby bushes and that of a 3 year old was found next to the local mountain, at about 3 kilometers from the first scene.

Preliminary police investigations indicate that the suspect stopped the vehicle transporting the kids from school on Monday 17 February 2020. The driver, who apparently knows the father, stopped and let the kids go with their father.

Three of the children were found with stab wounds. The youngest was found with open wounds. The children were identified as follows:

• Katlego Pasha, 9 year old boy

• Joyce Pasha, 7 year old girl

• Tshepo Phasha, 5 year old girl

• Adel Phasha, 3 year old boy.

According to reports on social media, the man had taken to Facebook to accuse the children’s mother of cheating and infecting him with HIV

