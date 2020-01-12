Soundcity MVP Awards:- Watch How Davido Closed The Show With Energetic “Risky” Performance

As usual, Davido didn’t disappoint. He killed the show hands down
He was one of the major highlights of last night as his performance was epic coupled with the fact that he was present at the event when almost every other artistes didn’t show up.
You all will love OBO more after watching his performance, it was just too dope
Watch the Video below:-
You just have to love this guy.
