Soul Marley – “Taurus” (The EP)

Fast rising talented music act, Soul Marley releases his anticipated music project titled “Taurus“. The new body of work is a 4 track EP which embodies his thoughts, feelings and ideas.

See Tracklist below, Listen and Enjoy!

  1. DEMONS”


  1. MATH”

  1. OGEDE”

  1. WYD” (WHERE YO DE)

