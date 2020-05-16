Soul Marley – “Taurus” (The EP)

Fast rising talented music act, Soul Marley releases his anticipated music project titled “Taurus“. The new body of work is a 4 track EP which embodies his thoughts, feelings and ideas.

See Tracklist below, Listen and Enjoy!

“DEMONS”



“MATH”

“OGEDE”

“WYD” (WHERE YO DE)

