Soul Marley – “Taurus” (The EP)

Fast rising talented music act, Soul Marley releases his anticipated music project titled “Taurus“. The new body of work is a 4 track EP which embodies his thoughts, feelings and ideas.
See Tracklist below, Listen and Enjoy!
- “DEMONS”
- “MATH”
- “OGEDE”
- “WYD” (WHERE YO DE)
