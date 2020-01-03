Sophie Momodu Slams Davido For “Lying,” Says She Never Asked For A Lift To Ghana

The drama between Davido and his first baby mama, Sophie Momdu continues to deepen as she has slammed him over his explanation of what happened during their trip to Ghana.

Davido cleared the air about his rumored fling with his first baby mama during their trip to Ghana. According to him, he only put them on the plane with him as Sophie had business in the country and also to avoid his daughter, Imade from flying in the Economy section.

However, Sophie did not take the announcement well as she took to her Instagram story to reveal that she never asked for a lift to Ghana as stated by Davido. She also threatened to spill more details about what really went down. ‘I’m bout to burn this whole sh*t down cos I never asked for a lift.’

View this post on Instagram “I never asked for a lift,” Sophia tackles Davido. [Swipe] A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) on Jan 2, 2020 at 9:47am PST

appeared first on tooXclusive.

