Sony finally reveals the PlayStation 5’s design and its exclusive games

Sony teased Thursday which games will be available to play on its upcoming next-gen PlayStation 5 console and finally revealed the device’s new design. The livestream is available over at CNN Underscored.

Sony showed two versions of the PlayStation 5: a standard one, and a “Digital Edition” that does away with the console’s disc drive. Without the disc drive, the PS5 looks symmetrical.

The sleek white console with a black trim is tall and appears to be thinner than the Xbox Series X. A media remote control, a camera and headphones will be available as accessories. Pricing remains a mystery.

Thursday’s announcement included some games coming to the PS5 that already exist on PS4, the current generation gaming console, such as “Grand Theft Auto V.”

Sony showed over two dozen games, including “Hitman 3” and “NBA 2K21.”

