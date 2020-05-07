SON urges importers, customs brokers to use its digital platform for cargo clearance

Importers and their customs clearing agents have been urged to use the digital platform of Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) while process release of their consignments.

The SON in a statement advised shippers and their agents at both seaports and airport to utilize its automated service offerings while processing their cargo clearance documents as it announced that it had resumed operations nationwide.

The automated services, according to SON, include certification for locally manufactured and imported products, product registration, ports and borders clearance and service charge payments among others.

Osita Aboloma, director general of SON, said the advice was important to reduce physical presence at its offices to the barest minimum, for the safety and wellbeing of all.

The SON boss directed staff all over the nation on grade levels 14 and above to resume work thrice a week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9am to 2pm.

“All staff must observe all the guidelines provided by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, including use of thermometer to check body temperature, physical distancing, use of barrier masks and basic hygiene such as regular washing of hands with soap and water as well as use of alcohol based hand sanitizers,” Aboloma was quoted in the statement.

Departmental heads and state coordinators were directed to draw up rosters to ensure rotational attendance by the staff, to avoid overcrowding of the office spaces while providing basic services to stakeholders.

The statement enjoined staff of SON in the 42 offices across the 36 states to ensure strict compliance with all guidelines and directives by the Government in their respective States.

It concluded that prior to the resumption of work, SON offices have been disinfected to guarantee the safety of staff and customers.

