Solksjaer Warns Liverpool They Won’t Dominate Like United Despite Premier League Win

It will be difficult for Liverpool to recreate the Premier League dominance of Manchester United under the Sir Alex Ferguson era, Red Devils’ boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has warned.

The United manager, while congratulating Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool on their first Premier League triumph in 30 years while also adding that it it hurts to see Liverpool lift the title.

He said: ‘First of all, any team that wins the championship and a Premier League deserve it and deserve credit. It’s a hard league to win, so well done to Jurgen and his players.

‘Every time you see anyone else lift the trophy it hurts. I reckon that’s the feeling everyone associated with Man United, players, supporters, we want to get back to winning ways and that’s our challenge.’

United went 26 years without a league title before winning it 13 times in 20 years under Ferguson, and Solskajer doesn’t expect Liverpool to dominate in the same way.

‘The run of titles we won under Sir Alex isn’t going be easy for anyone to emulate,’ he added. ‘Sir Alex was a master of staying at the top.

‘Our challenge is to make sure we don’t go 26 years until the next time we win it or more, we’re going to do everything we can to shorten the distance or go past them.

Solskjaer has offered his congratulations to counterpart Jurgen Klopp for winning the league

‘I don’t think it’s time to say how far we’re behind. We are in a position now we have to improve. One, we have to get in the Champions League, higher up in the league, start challenging, that consistency and efficiency is a challenge.

‘At our best we are very good, we have to do that whatever day it is – Saturday, Tuesday, Wednesday – do it again and again, that’s the challenge for our players going forward.’

Solskjaer hopes to launch a new era of success at United by winning the FA Cup this season as he prepares to face Norwich City at Carrow Road on Saturday evening.

Aside from lifting the trophy twice as a player, the former United striker’s personal highlight in the FA Cup was a fourth-round winner against Liverpool at Old Trafford in 1999.

‘When I was a young boy back home, it was always the last game and climax of the season broadcast live on telly in Norway,’ added the United boss.

‘That goal against them was the best moment in the FA Cup for me except for when you walk up (to get the trophy in ’99). That was a proud moment for me and my dad was in the stands. I lifted it twice and hopefully I get a chance to go there again.

‘I’m not sure if the youngsters nowadays really understand how much it means but our players certainly realised.’

