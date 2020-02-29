Solidstar & Former Label Boss, Paul Chiori Fight Dirty Over 10 Year Unpaid Royalties

It’s another record label saga as Nigerian singer, Solidstar and his former boss, Paul have slammed each other over alleged unpaid royalties.

The drama started when the “Omotena” singer took to his Instagram page to call out his former boss, Chiori Paul. According to him, he has been nothing but is yet to get paid his royalties. He wrote: “Ve been nothing but good to you and ur family from day 1, but you want to see me sad, the table will turn at the end @ossyachievas . OSSY, I SIMPLY REQUESTED FOR MY ROYALTIES FROM 2008 till 2018, AND YOU ARE USING IT AS AN AVENUE TO SEEK FOR FAKE SYMPATHY? GIVE ME A SEC…

This message got a reaction from Paul who also took to his Instagram page to blast the singer spilling some never heard details of their contract. According to him, he signed the singer 10 years ago without a contract and after his contract expired they parted ways peacefully. He revealed that he had invested over 100 million in the singer and even went as far as buying him a car worth 15 million naira.

He urged the singer’s fans to watch him closely as he may be suffering from amnesia and depression of the brain. He wrote: Mr Joshua Iniyezo Solidstar, I know you missed me so much… my Midas touch on your career I discovered you in 2007 and you lived with me for 2 years without a contract…your welfare was my responsibility,in 2009 you signed your first pro contract…in 2014 you signed another contract that expired in 2017… We parted ways peacefully… Now let’s figure out who is owing the other 1. I invested over 100m in 10Years and your whole bookings for 10Years didn’t generate 10% of the invested amount.

2. The car you got from ACHIEVAS on higher purchase for 15m…we deducted a little above 2m and I learnt you’ve sold the car without completing payment… it’s a criminal offense and we can decide to take actions. You are like a house I built and I won’t want to bring it down but threat to my life I won’t take likely…. any more pimm I go change am….. Please if you love him and you are close to him..watch him closely…I think he is suffering serious depression and Amnesia of the brain.

