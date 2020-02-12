Soldiers Arrest Fleeing Boko Haram Suspect In Plateau

A suspected Boko Haram terrorist has been arrested in Plateau State by soldiers attached to the Special Task Force, otherwise known as Operation Safe Haven.

The Commander of the STF, Maj. Gen. Augustine Agundu told journalists in Jos on Tuesday that the suspect identified as Umar Musa Tello was arrested by the troops while loitering Zaruwan village in Bassa Council Area of the state.

The Commander said that preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect fled from Damagun village in Yobe State due to the ongoing operation of Operation Lafiya Dole.

According to him, the suspect further confessed that he was a fighter with the Boko Haram terrorist group for more than three years but decided to abscond the group due to extreme hardship being experienced.

The Commander added, “The terrorist also claimed that his uncle, one Ibrahim, invited him to Abuja to start menial jobs to make ends meet. He said he has denounced the Boko Haram Terrorist Group.

“Tello furthermore explained that some other fighters have equally absconded and dispersed around the FCT Abuja and some went to Plateau State. So we have been able to extract salient information that would guide expert exploitation of his extent of involvement with the Boko Haram Terrorist Group.”

The Commander who also paraded some cultists at the command’s headquarters seized the opportunity to reassure the general public of their resolve and total commitment towards the protection of lives and property across the theatre.

Source:- Punchng

