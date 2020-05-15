Soldier, who died in Yobe isolation centre, tests negative

A soldier, who died in isolation centre in Yobe State last week, has been confirmed negative after his result was posthumously released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), a top military source has revealed.

According to the source, the soldier took ill after rigorous military training at Buni Yadi, a day after reporting to the theatre from Port Harcourt through Jaji.

He was reportedly rushed to the Specialist Hospital Damaturu and admitted at the Isolation centre.

He however died at the Isolation centre before his result, which turned out negative, was returned.

Investigation revealed the soldier though suspected of COVID 19 died of cardiac failure as he was said to have a hypertensive medical condition.

“One of our soldiers suspected to be a COVID 19 victim died at the isolation centre at the isolation centre but when the result came, it turned out to be negative. He was a known hypertensive subject. His test sample tested negative to covid 19,” the source revealed.

The Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relation Sector II Operation Lafiya Dole, Lt. Polycarp Oteh also confirmed the report when contacted.

“Yes, we had an unfortunate incident with one of our soldiers. Even though he passed on, his result turned out to be negative of COVID 19,” Lt. Oteh informed.

The result of the soldier, our correspondent gathered, has doused tension among soldiers at 27 Task Force Brigade, Buni Yadi as the deceased was said to have interacted with many of his colleagues.

The Nation gathered most of the soldiers were agitated after he collapsed at the training and rumours began to grow in the camp that he was suspected of contracting coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the COVID- 19 cases in the state has risen to 32 as the NCDC confirmed 12 new cases.