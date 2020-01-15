Soldier Mistakenly Kills Sister Of Lady Who Brought Him To Assault A Neighbour (Video)

A woman has been accidentally killed on Tuesday January 14, by a stray bullet from the gun of a soldier invited over by her sister to allegedly beat up a neighbour.

It was gathered that the tragic incident reportedly occurred at Seaside Estate in Badore, Ajah area of Lagos State following a heated exchange that ensued after the deceased and her sister Kamsi, reportedly tried moving out of the property they lived in without settling their pending bills.

According to the report, Kamsi called in the soldier to deal with their neighbour who insisted on payment of the pending bill. A struggle between the soldier and the sisters’ male neighbour led to accidental discharge of two bullets which killed the deceased.

Though the soldier escaped from the scene of the incident before the police who were called in arrived, Kamsi and their male neighbour were reportedly whisked away.

