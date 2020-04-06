Sokoto APC rejects reinstatement of Abdulkadir

Jide Orintunsin – Abuja

But for the global COVID-19 pandemic, the truce in the leadership crisis that rattled the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) last month may have been broken as leaders and stakeholders from Sokoto State have rejected the lifting of the suspension of Barrister Inuwa Abdulkadir the party’s zonal National Vice Chairman.

Indication to the fresh looming leadership crisis in the ruling party came to the fore as leaders and stakeholders from the state alleged that Abdulkadir has since been expelled from the party since last year and maintained that the decision of the NWC to lift the suspension of the embattled National Vice Chairman was belated.

The party’s National Working Committee (NWC) at its meeting of Tuesday March 17 lifted the suspension of Abdulkair along with the National Deputy Chairman, North, Senator Lawal Shuaibu.

APC Sokoto State – the home state of the pardoned National Vice Chairman frowned at the decision of the NWC of the party claiming that the expulsion of the embattled National Vice Chairman was effected in line with the Constitution of the ruling party.

A letter of objection to the lifting of the suspension has since been sent to the party’s NWC and Chief Bisi Akande’s the National Reconciliation Committee set up by the party leadership.

Leading the opposition to the re-instatement of Abdulkadir, the APC Sokoto State Chairman, Hon. Isah Sadiq Achida in an interview with our reporter, said the NWC erred in its decision. According to him, “Inuwa Abdulkadir is an expelled member of the party. We followed the constitutional provision in expelling him. He was expelled from his ward, the local government level and this was endorsed at the state and zonal levels, before NWC too endorsed it last year.

“For the record, the expulsion of Inuwa was approved by the 3 Senators, Alhaji Aliyu Wamako, 9 members of the House of Representatives, 16 State House of Assembly members, 23 local government chairmen of the party and 40 members of the party’s state executive expelled and vote of no confidence was passed on him.

“For us in Sokoto state and indeed the North West zone, Inuwa Abdulkadir has ceased to be a member of our great party, talk less of parading himself as the National Vice Chairman. If he sees himself as the leader of the zone, let him call for a zonal meeting and see if anybody will attend,” Achida stated.

The Sokoto State APC boss accused Abdulkadir of anti-party activities. He alleged that, “it was a known fact that Inuwa Abdulkadir worked against the interest of our party during the last election. In 2019, he worked for PDP. His law firm worked against us. He has been running the errands for Gov. Aminu Tambuwal. It was a known fact that Inuwa once represented the Gov. Tambuwal at a Polo tournament.

“It was unfortunate that the NWC did not sort for inputs from the state or the zone. The irony of it is that NWC members don’t know who Inuwa Abdulkadir is. One of the resolutions at their last NWC meeting was for members who are in court to withdraw their cases. Go and check out if Inuwa Abdulkadir has withdrawn the cases he instituted in Sokoto against the party.

“We have written the NWC and Baba Bisi Akande’s Reconciliation Committee. But for the current Coronavirus pandemic, we would have taken steps. The pardon of Inuwa Abdulkadir was and can never be in the interest of the party,” Achida maintained.

When contacted on phone, the National Vice Chairman, refused to comment. He only said, “I have no problem with anybody, if they (Sokoto APC) have any issue; it is not with me but with the NWC. I am a lawyer and I will not do anything that will be subjudice.”

