“Badman Race” is a song by the sensational Softkida badman, a song writer and performing artiste under Mastaplan/MFG group. The song carries a conscious message and is directed at people who back-stab and judge others. Life is a personal journey and race, so check yourself before you check others.

Listen, Download and share



https://tooxclusive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Softkida-Badman-Race-ft.-Ajax-T.mp3

DOWNLOAD MP3

Follow on IG

@Softkidabadman

& Twitter

@Softkida_Bm

The post SoftKida – “Badman Race” ft. Ajax T appeared first on tooXclusive.

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

Print