Social intervention programme a hoax, alleges PDP

Gbade Ogunwale, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the Federal Government’s Social Intervention Programme (SIP) as a hoax.

In a statement on Monday by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party alleged that the COVID-19 pandemic has further exposed the inherent fraud in the programme.

The PDP accused some leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of fleecing the nation of billions of naira in the guise of providing palliatives to cushion the effects of the lockdown occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The party alleged that some leaders of the APC have been using “ghost beneficiaries” to siphon resources meant to be distributed to the poor and vulnerable as palliative.

Describing the development as alarming, the PDP alleged that not even a handful of Nigerians had acknowledged receiving any social panacea from the government, while officials claimed to have paid out billions of naira to individuals and households.

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

