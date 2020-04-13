Social Distancing Not Effective Enough To Curb COVID-19, Says Ayade

﻿

The Cross-River State Governor, Professor Ben Ayade, has said the social distancing directive is not enough to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, Governor Ayade said the use of nose mask provides one the needed protection against the virus.

The governor explained that his research as a Professor of Microbiology has shown that science has backed the use of nose mask as an option, stressing however, that social distancing is not as effective as some would have people believe.

“Social distancing presupposes that things are so equal, that you stay in an isolated room, it is completely wrong because in natural circumstances, in our own cultural habit people are used to interacting, we are not electric poles, we are not trees, we are interacting by nature.

“Social distancing gives a false impression of security, because I know that if you and I stand together and I sneeze, that two metres distance, the factors that govern the transmissivity are things that are beyond your own control. Variables like humidity, wind speed, wind direction, how do you control those factors?” Ayade questioned.

He further opined that “When you wear a mask, it gives structural protection. It is a very strong option. And so, as a Professor of Microbiology, I know that as common sense.

“And that is why it (wearing of the mask) is not an economic option. It is a scientific option. That is the most popular option.”

When asked if his administration’s policy on ‘no mask no movement’ is against the World Health Organisation (WHO), the governor neither affirmed or overruled the question.

Rather, he faulted the global health body for reversing itself on the use of nose mask following the outbreak of Coronavirus globally.

“The same WHO said mask doesn’t work but they reversed themselves after proper research that showed that the use of nose mask reduces droplets that are up to 95 per cent.

“The WHO came out to reverse herself. In several other research findings, WHO has been seen severally reversing herself. Come to the real substance, the use of the nose mask confirms structural protection,” he said.

Ayade’s remarks come two weeks after the state government began the mass production and distribution of nose masks free of charge to residents of the state.

