A 55-year-old Nigerian manager has been murdered in a branch of Western Union aka money office at Bisschopstraat in Antwerp, Belgium.

According to the police, Olushola Bola Omotosho Dare, had several knife wounds on his body when emergency services got to him around 10.30 a.m on Wednesday morning.

He was treated on the spot but later died of the injuries. Dare had been running a Western Union agency for years and was known in the neighbourhood as extremely friendly and helpful. He had been a victim of robbery three times in the past.

The post SO SAD!! Nigerian Man Sent To Early Grave At His “Money Office” In Belgium appeared first on Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website.

Share on: WhatsApp

Got gist? Call us on 08066255832 Share



Tweet



WhatsApp

Email





Like Loading...