SO SAD! Husband And Wife Allegedly Commits Suicide After 31st Watch Night Service

A husband and wife allegedly committed suicide in their room after returning from the 31st Watch Night church service at Komenda Edina Eguafo Abrem District of the Central Region.

This came known when residents of Abrobiano in the District woke up on 1st January 2020 to hear the shocking news.

According to reports, the couple together with their four children reportedly attended the church service and came back and around 2:00 am, their six-year-old child woke up only to see that her mother named Sister Afua Atta had been stabbed with a knife to death on their bed while her father was also hanging on the ceiling himself of the room.

A resident told Accra-based Kasapa FM that “Upon reaching the room, we were shocked when we saw that the women had been stabbed with a knife several times with a lot of blood spilled in the room. The man also used Jeans trousers to hand himself on the ceiling. We don’t know what pushed them to take their lives.”

The bodies have been deposited at the Elmina mortuary while police begin investigations into the matter.

