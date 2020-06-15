So Sad! Ex-Beauty Queen, Ibidun Ajayi Ighodalo, Dies At 40

What a sad sad Sunday. What a year 2020 has been. Former Beauty queen, Ibidun Ajayi Ighodalo, has died. She was just 40.

The former Miss Lux died in her hotel in Port Harcourt, Rivers state today June 14. There are reports she died of Cardiac Arrest.

Ibidun is survived by her husband, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, the head pastor of Trinity House church, and their two adopted children, Keke and Zenan.

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

Until her death, she ran the popular events company, Elizabeth R and had been travelling around the country building COVID19 Isolation centres. She left Lagos for Port Harcourt on Friday June 12th for work.

And just last week, Ibidun paid a visit to her father’s grave. Ibidun also helped many couples who were finding it difficult to have children through her foundation.

May her gentle, beautiful soul rest in peace, Amen.

Her husband’s church shared a black image on their IG page this morning…

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

