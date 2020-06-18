Categories
So Many People Have Been Waiting To See Your Face, I Love You Femi – Nigerian Gay Man, Ayo Says As He Unveils His Partner (Photos)

Ayomide and his lover, Femi

A young Nigerian man known as Ayomide who recently admitted to being queer, has ‘unveiled’ his partner saying so many people have been eager to see his partner’s face.

Ayomide who is a chef and gay rights activist, recently came out saying he was ‘proudly gay’  He has now shared a photo of his “lover.”

Sharing the photo on his Instagram on Wednesday night, he wrote;

“So many people have been waiting to see your face, I unveil it tonight. Put on your glasses and stare deep. I gat lots of pictures to flood your gallery. I love you Femi Ogundairo”.

