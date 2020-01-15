SO FUNNY!!! Speed Darlington Spotted Fighting With An Okada Man In Yaba (Watch Video)

Controversial Nigerian rapper, Speed Darlington was spotted in a video making rounds online, fighting with a commercial motorcyclist in Yaba, Lagos.

The American based rapper reportedly got into a scuffle with the motorcyclist for stopping before the end of the journey to pick something.

The viral video shows Speedy fleeing after forcefully securing his bag from the rider he was dragging it with.

