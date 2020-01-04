Marlians Don’t Take Corrections!!!

Please, there should limit to this Marlians thing Oo! This Marlian Student has met his own waterloo now because of Naira Marley.

See what happens between a student and a Marlian Lecturer:-

The guy pass him boundary gan Ooo!

Wetin Naira Marley go cause ehn!!!

The post SO FUNNY!!! See This Chat Between A Marlian Student And His Marlian Lecturer (I Can’t See This Alone) appeared first on Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website.

Share on: WhatsApp

Please follow and like us: 0

Got gist? Call us on 08066255832 Share



Tweet



WhatsApp

Email





Like this: Like Loading...