[Snippet] Naira Marley – “As E Dey Go” (Wuge Dance)

Naira Marley is about to bless his disciplines (Marlians) with a brand new record tagged ‘As E Dey Go’… This forthcoming coming tune will be another street hit

The President of NoMannerz and No Belt Gang- Marlians who has been in the News since Sunday for breaking the Inter-state travel ban and No large gathering ban taps into his trending rave as he announces a new single. We all know Naira Marley to be a controversial artiste right from the days of the song ‘Am I A Yahoo Boy‘ and his big case with EFCC. Currently he has a case to settle with Nigeria’s Federal Government for violating some of Covid-19 lockdown laws and also making the news with Executive Jet company clash.

Amidst all these the Street pop/Afro-trap act shared a snippet of his incoming song – “As E Dey Go” on Instagram, made an official announcement of the new song and a new dance tagge #WugeDance on Twitter.

You can tell from the snippet of this forthcoming song that it would be a street banger cuz of the Lyrics and vibe of the song. Naira sure knows how to capture his fans, the song talked about holding and owning your Area (Neighbourhood)… Listen below

