Categories
News

SNAPSONG 97 – This little Song for the COVID Tribe

By Niyi Osundare

This little Song for the COVID Tribe

 

We eat what we see

MUST READ: Do you want to die in silence, when you know your problem can be solved in 24hhours? Do you believe? Check to know more!

It is what we do not see

That often eats us

1

People of our land, Jamba ree, Ajakale-Arun*!

A raging Plague torments the wind,

A perfect map of the world in its killing kit

Its reach is far, its dread so daunting

 

From the loftiest Palace

To the seediest slum

From the strong and famous

To the penniless punk

 

This new leveler, bold and blind,

Crushes all sundering walls

With a humble lesson

For their hate-driven builders

 

It pummels all passports

Vanquishes  all visas

Trending Now!  ABCON advises forex users not to patronize street traders

Pulverizes consular barricades

Strips border hounds to their trembling boots

 

Coffin-makers are out of wood

Graveyards puke from the excess

Of tumbling bodies. A carnage so confounding

Invisible Terror has seized the world

 

Streets mourn their absent crowds

Marketplaces sprawl in graveyard silence

The touch-me-not god is high on the throne

We peep through the windows of our prison-houses

*Here comes Disaster, the World-wide Plague

Leave a Reply

MUST READ: Man takes love potion to enjoy with many girlfriends, but accidentally attracts mother-in-law. Click here!

MUST READ: I was tempted by the devil to sleep with my neighbor's wife. Now this is happening to me.Click here!