SNAPSONG 91: Ayo Oro

By Niyi Osundare
Have you ever tried to count
The ticks in the ragged garment of politics
The litany of lies in the liturgy
Of a clergy so allergic to truth
Are you really black
Or ‘somewhat black-looking’;
How many negativities live
In the Negro of your skin?
Some are called neighbours
Because they neigh all the time
Like horses stung by malicious wasp
They gallop from the frenzy of forbidden nerves
The shooter gets shot
The gun reels from vengeful madness
Let the antelope tell the hunter
The lethal taste of smoking bullets
Too many preyers
In our temples of Mammon
The altars reek and rock
From the plague of consecrated sins
Words s(t)ing
Words dance
Words swing
Like eloquent fruits on the mango tree
*Wordgame