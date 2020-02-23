Categories
News

SNAPSONG 91: Ayo Oro

okon loagos-resolution_technologies_resotech-app_download_wetinhappen_commission_affiliates

By Niyi Osundare

Have you ever tried to count

The ticks in the ragged garment of politics

The litany of lies in the liturgy

bobby friga_owodo_music_downloads_gospel

Of a clergy so allergic to truth

 

Are you really black

Or ‘somewhat black-looking’;

How many negativities live

In the Negro of your skin?

 

Some are called neighbours

Because they neigh all the time

Like horses stung by malicious  wasp

They gallop from the frenzy of forbidden nerves

 

The shooter gets shot

The gun reels from vengeful madness

Let the antelope tell the hunter

The lethal taste of smoking bullets

 

 

Too many preyers

Trending Now!  Win 1,000 Dollars And More By Participating In Photo Africa Contest (Get In Here)

In our temples of Mammon

The altars reek and rock

From the plague of consecrated sins

 

 

Words s(t)ing

Words dance

Words swing

Like eloquent fruits on the mango tree

 

*Wordgame

Leave a Reply

adertisee_online_blog_wetinhappen_prices-popular_blogs+nigeria_akwa_ibom