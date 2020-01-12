Snapsong 85

By Niyi Osundare

And here, in these brief lines,

The stories of our recent Kings

Who left our luckless nation

A legacy of scars and wails . . . .

II

Mimic Maradona

A King like no other

And giddy Emperor to the bargain

He had an insatiable appetite for power

And ravenous jaws for its countless preys

With a tooth-gapped smile, he shot his way to power

With another “Fellow Nigerians” in a sad August dawn

From the very first announcement he decreed himself

“President” over a dazed and swindled nation

The foxy power-grabber went to work

With his saga of subterfuge and deceit

“Call me ‘The Human Rights President’”, he declared

“For the nation’s Liberator is here at last” .

And ‘Human Rights’ decrees tumbled down in droves

Which bound the nation hand and foot

And put ‘unfriendly Press’ in permanent gag

His letter-bomb dispatched a watchful media sentinel

His Structural Adjustment Pogrom* truly left the nation sapped

“Cure poverty with more poverty”, his IMF masters

Decreed. The nation went from daring to dead

The King longed to permanence his hold on power

“A little to the left, a little to the right”

Mimic Maradona took us all on a dangerous dribble

His perfidy went to labour, and June 12 was born,

A troublesome child that will bury him the day he dies.

Structural Adjustment Programme: a deceptive IMF-inspired euphemism that precipitated a socio-economic catastrophe from which Nigeria has not recovered.

Share on: WhatsApp

Got gist? Call us on 08066255832 Share



Tweet



WhatsApp

Email





Like Loading...