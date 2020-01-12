Snapsong 85

By Niyi Osundare
And here, in these brief lines,
The stories of our recent Kings
Who left our luckless nation
A legacy of scars and wails . . . .
II
Mimic Maradona
A King like no other
And giddy Emperor to the bargain
He had an insatiable appetite for power
And ravenous jaws for its countless preys
With a tooth-gapped smile, he shot his way to power
With another “Fellow Nigerians” in a sad August dawn
From the very first announcement he decreed himself
“President” over a dazed and swindled nation
The foxy power-grabber went to work
With his saga of subterfuge and deceit
“Call me ‘The Human Rights President’”, he declared
“For the nation’s Liberator is here at last” .
And ‘Human Rights’ decrees tumbled down in droves
Which bound the nation hand and foot
And put ‘unfriendly Press’ in permanent gag
His letter-bomb dispatched a watchful media sentinel
His Structural Adjustment Pogrom* truly left the nation sapped
“Cure poverty with more poverty”, his IMF masters
Decreed. The nation went from daring to dead
The King longed to permanence his hold on power
“A little to the left, a little to the right”
Mimic Maradona took us all on a dangerous dribble
His perfidy went to labour, and June 12 was born,
A troublesome child that will bury him the day he dies.
Structural Adjustment Programme: a deceptive IMF-inspired euphemism that precipitated a socio-economic catastrophe from which Nigeria has not recovered.